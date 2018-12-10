Spruce up your sprouts at Falkirk festive cooking workshop

Love them or loathe them, Christmas dinner wouldn’t be the same without brussels sprouts.

Falkirk folk are being invited to ‘spruce up their sprouts’ this festive season by going along to a free innovative workshop demonstrating a variety of different ways the versatile vegetable can be cooked and served.

The ‘Sprouts! The Revival’ event has been organised by Forth Environment Link’s Revive Falkirk project which focuses on working with residents and communities in and around Falkirk Town Centre to increase reuse and reduce waste.

A spokesperson said: “Sprouts have had a bad reputation for too long. This workshop will explore different ways that sprouts can be used in a variety of dishes.

“We will be making three separate dishes, all of which would work as lovely accompaniments to any meal. We will be making a festive coleslaw, a fresh salad, and roasted sprouts.”

Participants are requested to bring along their own reusable container to take their cooked items home.

Named after the Belgian capital where they’re believed to have been popular during the 16th century, brussel sprouts are part of the Brassica family, which makes them relatives of cabbage, kale and broccoli.

The workshop will take place in Camelon Community Centre on Friday, December 14 from 11.30am until 2.30pm.

To book a space visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sprouts-the-revival-tickets-53016861861