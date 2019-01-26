Spring dates for Larbert and Falkirk drink events

Falkirk Gin Festival 2019 isn’t until April 13, but after last year’s event tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly.

The same may be true of the Larbert Real Ale Festival in March, a hugely popular Forth Valley annual fixture.

The gin event is at Grangemouth’s Inchyra Hotel, and offers guests the chance to meet distillers and ambassadors from gin makers from home and abroad.

Tasting of various gins is included in the ticket price, and guests can also opt to buy bottles of their favourites - some of which are said to be often impossible to find in typical stores.

Further details on this strictly over-18 event are available at http://www.visitfalkirk.com/events/falkirk-gin-festival-2019/

Meanwhile the 11th Larbert Ale and Cider Festival - following on from last year’s sell-out - is at the Dobbie Hall on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, from 3pm to 11pm on the first day and noon till 11pm on the second.

It will boast no less than 50 (or more) real ales, besides cask ciders and perries.

Admission will be £5, which includes a commemorative glass and programme, and free for card-carrying Campaign for Real Ale members.