Sports centre closure extended

Work to refurbish the Mariner Centre is going to take longer than expected to complete.

The sports and leisure centre in Camelon will be closed for one more week than planned “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Falkirk Community Trust confirmed the extended closure on its Facebook page today (Tuesday).

In a statement it said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances with our refurbishment plans, the Mariner Centre will be closed for one additional week, for the completion of mechanical and electrical works.

“The Mariner Centre will now re-open on Monday, June 11 to the public.

“Apologies for this further inconvenience and to support this delay we are continuing with the relocation of our 21 fitness classes at Grangemouth, Stenhousemuir and Bo’ness.”

The trust also confirmed it is still offering 50 per cent reduction in membership fees for June and the option to freeze membership for the month of June.

It added: “Apologies again for this disruption but we have no doubt the refurbishment plans will be worth the wait.”

The closure of the popular sports centre is to allow construction of a new soft play facility.

The sports hall was shut in January to make way for the children’s play area but the entire centre has been closed since Monday, April 23.

The new facility – to be known as The Great Mariner Reef – will have a soft play area for children up to 12 years which will look on to the pool.