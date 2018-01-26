Spitfire man is now a real high flyer with MBE

One of the main driving – or flying – forces behind Grangemouth Air Cadets’ project to create a Spitfire memorial has received an MBE.

Tom McMorrow, an ethics partner with RSM’s Grangemouth office, received the recognition in the military division of the New Year’s Honours List for his work in the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve.

Squadron Leader McMorrow has dedicated over 15 years supporting the Air Training Corps (ATC), starting off as a civilian instructor delivering training sessions to cadets aged between 12 and 18 years old, and more recently taking on a project role, working on initiatives like Flying Aces and apprenticeships schemes.

Both projects work with cadets and youngsters from disadvantaged and disabled backgrounds to inspire and transform their lives.

Mr McMorrow said: “I am extremely shocked and humbled to receive an MBE for voluntary work with the Air Training Corps. The principal focus of every ATC staff member has always been supporting the kids and their aspirations.

“It is the quintessential team effort and all our squadrons’ staff are great at putting the kids’ interest first. We take a lot of pride seeing teenagers transform into confident, well-rounded adults who can progress their own personal and career ambitions.

‘‘There are real synergies between the Air Training Corps’ work and our firm’s support key initiatives to support young people from underprivileged backgrounds.”