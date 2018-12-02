Specsavers staff are left seeing double cash after Strathcarron run

Staff from Specsavers in Falkirk have successfully completed The Kelpies Supernova 5k run and raised over £2,000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Everyone at the High Street optician’s took part in the run, in a bid to raise more than £1,000 for the local hospice - but ended up collecting more than twice that amount.

The illuminated 5k route in Helix Park saw the Specsavers team clocking up kilometre after kilometre while wearing fluorescent clothing, and waving glow sticks.

Store director Zander McNaughton, said: “I’m really proud that everyone from the branch completed the 5k - it is an amazing effort.

“Being involved with the community is important to us as a store and we are delighted to be able to support such an important local cause.

“Our aim was to raise £1,000, so we are delighted to have exceeded our target. This was made possible by the support of our family, friends and customers – a big thank you to all.’

Claire Macdonald, Business Development Fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice said: “The team at Specsavers Falkirk have gone above and beyond in their quest to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

“We are truly overwhelmed by their incredible efforts and grateful to all involved.

“The money raised can pay for over four days of care for one patient at the Hospice so this really will make a difference to local people living with a terminal illness.”

In our picture are Strathcarron Hospice volunteer Robert Jack with Specsavers staff Lianne Simpson, Zander McNaughton, Robert Jack, Strathcarron volunteer Laura Newlands and trainer Julie McGregor.