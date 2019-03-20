Spate of vehicle thefts across Forth Valley

Police are investigating five separate vehicle thefts across the Forth Valley.

A blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from Central Business Park in the Raploch area of Stirling overnight on Thursday, March 14.

Over the weekend of March 15 thieves targeted a grey Mercedes on Bairns Ford Avenue in Falkirk.

On March 17 a blue BMW 1 was stolen overnight from Parkhall Drive in Maddiston as was a black Renault Clio from Nairn Court in Falkirk.

Meanwhile, in Denny, a VW Caddy van was stolen overnight from Glen Terrace on Monday, March 18.

Anyone with any information on the thefts is asked to contact police on 101.

