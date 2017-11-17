Spar base for a Post Office

Brightons is set to gain a new Post Office branch at Spar Brightons in Maddiston Road, serving customers from 5am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, and 6am to 6pm on Sundays.

The new outlet adds to services already available at branches in Polmont, Redding and Maddiston.

It will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Jamie Haugh, Post Office Network operations manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

He added: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside our Polmont, Redding and Maddiston branches, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”

The new Post Office’s hours amount to 108 hours of Post Office service every week.

All but three per cent of Post Office branches are now run with retail partners on an agency or franchise basis.

The Post Office claims to offer the UK’s largest free cash withdrawal network through its 11,500 branches and almost all UK bank customers are also able to access their accounts there.