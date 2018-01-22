SOUP day for good causes

An event which aims to boost charity funds takes place at Stirling Rugby Club on Friday, May 18.

The fifth Stirling SOUP, which runs from 7pm to 9pm, brings people together for a night of food, live music and passionate pitches from charities who vie for funding. Shortlisted projects, all community causes looking to improve life in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, will present to those in attendance to bid to win their vote. Each attendee donates £5 for their food and a vote with the winning project taking away all donations to make their idea a reality. E-mail stirlingsoup@outlook.com for more information.