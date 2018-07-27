Soaraway charity success for Banknock and Larbert slimmers

Banknock and Larbert slimmers who recently took part in a thrilling zipslide across the Clyde have almost doubled their fundraising target to collect more than £7,300 for Alzheimers Scotland.

The 25 Slimming World Group volunteers agreed to be hoisted 150 feet into the air at the Titan Crane in Clydebank before hurtling 1,000 feet across the river.

Slimming World Banknock consultant Claire Aitkenhead had invited members from her group and her husband John’s Larbert group to join and help meet a £3,750, but this week was delighted to report: “This target was absolutely smashed and the total raised was a tremendous £7,364”.

Claire added: “Everyone had an amazing day and - after the initial fears - enjoyed the zipslide tremendously and wanted to do it all again.

“On behalf of Alzheimers Scotland wewould like to thank all of the team who took part and everyone who sponsored them”.