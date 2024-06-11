SNP's Falkirk candidate opens campaign hub in heart of town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Toni Giugliano opened the hub in Lower Newmarket Street at the weekend.
He said: “If the SNP don’t fight for Scotland at Westminster then who will? Labour and Tory politicians will always take their instructions from their bosses in London. If I’m elected I’ll always put Falkirk and Scotland first.
“Every vote for me in Falkirk keeps the Tories out - don’t waste your vote on parties that are too far behind.
“Only the SNP will oppose £18 billion of Tory and Labour Party cuts to public services, protect Scottish industry and Scottish jobs, and put Scotland's interests first.
"Scotland has suffered from 14 years of austerity, Brexit and a cost of living crisis - but there is no change on offer from the Labour Party who are doubling down on the same damaging Westminster policies that have trashed the economy and harmed public services.
“Scotland needs the full range of powers to harness our vast energy resources and thrive as a normal European country."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.