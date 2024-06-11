Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SNP candidate hoping to win the Falkirk seat at next month’s general election has set up a campaign office.

Toni Giugliano opened the hub in Lower Newmarket Street at the weekend.

He said: “If the SNP don’t fight for Scotland at Westminster then who will? Labour and Tory politicians will always take their instructions from their bosses in London. If I’m elected I’ll always put Falkirk and Scotland first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every vote for me in Falkirk keeps the Tories out - don’t waste your vote on parties that are too far behind.

Falkirk SNP candidate Toni Giugliano is joined by MSPs Fiona Hyslop and Michelle Thomson as his general election campaign was launched. Pic: Contributed

“Only the SNP will oppose £18 billion of Tory and Labour Party cuts to public services, protect Scottish industry and Scottish jobs, and put Scotland's interests first.

"Scotland has suffered from 14 years of austerity, Brexit and a cost of living crisis - but there is no change on offer from the Labour Party who are doubling down on the same damaging Westminster policies that have trashed the economy and harmed public services.