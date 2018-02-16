SNP retain Bonnybridge and Larbert seat in Falkirk Council by-election

The SNP’s Niall Coleman has been elected as the new councillor for Bonnybridge and Larbert.

The 35-year-old secured 1295 votes in yesterday’s (Thursday) by-election to retain the seat for the party and he will now follow in his father’s footsteps, representing the ward on Falkirk Council.

The Falkirk Council by-election results have been announced. Picture: Michael Gillen

The by-election was called after his father Provost Tom Coleman sadly died last year following a short illness.

Speaking following his win Niall Coleman siad: “As a lot of you know it’s been a difficult time for me and my family so it’s appropriate that I thank Calum for being an election agent, and a very good one at that and all the team that have helped, including activists from all over Scotland. It’s a legacy for my dad.

“Lastly and most importantly I have to thank my family.”

Others standing in the by-election were George Stevenson (Conservative) 1088; Linda Gow (Labour) 813; David Robertson (Green) 124 and Stuart Martin (UKIP) 35.

Mary Pitcaithly returns the by-election result. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Turnout was reported as 26.5 per cent and 30 papers were rejected.