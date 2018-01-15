Snow warning to last four days

The yellow warning of snow and ice for the Falkirk area has now been extended to Thursday, with a separate warning also in place for strong winds.

The area is already under a Met Office yellow warning for ice and snow, with showers starting this evening continuing all through tomorrow and becoming heavy at times.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from Monday evening to Wednesday evening.

The snow is now set to continue until Thursday, and the snow showers could even stretch into Friday.

There is thought to be a chance that the yellow warning could yet be upgraded.

The Met Office said of the situation: “Heavy, squally showers will turn to sleet, hail and snow for many areas of Scotland later on Monday.

“Snow showers will continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near some coasts.

“Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds.

“The warning has been updated to increase the amounts of snow and impacts.

“Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.”

Meanwhile, as the snow continues on Thursday, a warning has now been issued for strong winds.

The Met Office said pof Thursday: “Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.

“Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

“There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.

“In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”