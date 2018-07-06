Smoke over Falkirk - here’s what we know

Billowing smoke was seen over Falkirk and the Braes last night.

The source of the clouds was a blaze at Darnrigg open cast mine.

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Industrial tyres were on fire around 9.15pm.

Fire services attended and the flames were extinguished.

The coal mining site was formerly run by Wm Grant Mining which went into receivership in 1997.

It’s the second large-scale tyre fire in the district in as many months. In May, plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around from a tyre fire in Airth, near the Kincardine Bridge.

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

READ MORE: Here’s what the Big Bang in Polmont was

