Slip road closed after two-vehicle crash on M9 near Larbert

A slip road has been closed following a two-vehicle crash on the M9.

The accident took place on the on-slip from the M876 at Junction 7 Kinnaird shortly before 8am this morning.

Emergency services crews raced to the scene, with the fire service sending “heavy rescue unit” to the area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area manager Roddie Keith said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested at 8.28am to assist emergency service partners at a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the M876 eastbound.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene, near Hill of Kinnaird, where crews remain in attendance.”

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the road will stay closed “for some time”.

Drivers have been asked to use an alternative route.

