‘Skiing without snow’ course in Falkirk district

It’s a healthy walking craze which has quietly taken Scotland by storm (see picture), and next month will see its Falkirk debut.

The Step Forth walking initiative - running across Falkirk district - is taking bookings for its Nordic walking course, which is described as “a bit like ski-ing without snow”and uses poles to push walkers along and improve their fitness.

Coordinator Barbara McConnell says: “Nordic walking is a 90 per cent body workout. It’s fast and it’s fun.

“Once trained, you can go along to three groups.

“We walk all over the area, exploring Falkirk district’s amazing network of paths. We charge a small training fee, then walks are all free.”

The training course is running on Tuesdays, from 6.30 pm, for three weeks starting March 26.

To book, call 01324 506850 or email: barbara.mcconnell@falkirkcommunitytrust.org