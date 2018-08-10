Six bedrooms and its own guest house make this Falkirk home extra-special

This six-bedroom home offers a spacious and flexible living space for any family ... and even has its own space for visitors

The downstairs features a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining room with a glass wall and sliding doors that open up into the garden.

This Westburn Avenue home also features a summer house in the landscaped garden

The lounge also has double aspect windows with a large fully-fitted utility room attached.

The entrance hall is very spacious and welcoming with a hand-made Stirlingshire oak staircase which leads to the landing upstairs.

On the first floor, you will find the grand master bedroom. This spacious room is a vaulted ceiling glass wall to a coffee balcony, an en-suite with its own fitted units and a walk-in digital shower.

The second bedroom is a double room with spacious natural decor and solid wood flooring. It also benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and its own en-suite bathroom. The four other bedroos in the main house are also a good size and would suit a variety of purposes.

As well as stunning inside areas, the house also has a self-contained one-bedroom guest house - situated above the double garage - with an open plan living room/kitchen with a bedroom and a bathroom.

The back garden is landscaped and has a summer house on the decked terrace, a jacuzzi gazebo and a koi pond.

The property at Westburn Avenue, Falkirk, is for sale by Home Sale Online at offers over £595,000.