Sisters are getting muddy by themselves

Next month’s Girls’ Big Dirty Day Out in Falkirk event is billed as a fun and muddy day of outdoor activity - and it’s all in aid of a worthy cause.

To be staged in Callendar Park on August 18 (10am to 5pm) it involves negotiating a three-kilometre route peppered with challenges including a flat wall, crawl net, ladder seesaw and “many other tricky obstacles”.

The effort is in aid of the blood cancer charity Bloodwise, and women and girls aged over 16 can join as individuals or as part of a team (it’s £30 per person, or £27 if you’re a team member) .

But it’s all about female friendship and teambuilding, and is “not intended as a race, a massive physical test or a fashion show”.

All who finish the course receive “an exclusive piece of bling” and a goody bag.

Meanwhile an exhibition at the site is reckoned set to feature up to 200 female vendors, inspirational speakers, low impact fitness sessions and more.

The event organisers say there will also be free parking, free and secure bag and key drop facilities - and free photographs.

To book, and find out more about Bloodwise, visit https://bloodwise.org.uk/fundraising/events-challenges/girls-big-dirty-day-out#