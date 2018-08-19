Sing out if you fancy joining top Falkirk choir

Flashback to hugely-popular 'A Bairns Christmas' staged in 2016 in Falkirk Town Hall, with Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra.
“Are ye in the mood for singin’?” enquires Falkirk Caledonia Choir’s secretary Paul Cortopassi - as one of the area’s most popular choral ensembles gets set for its new season on Monday, August 27.

Rehearsals run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm (“with a welcome break and blether session in the middle”) at St Andrew’s Primary School in Hawley Road,

Paul says: “If you have been considering joining a choir come along and join our 80-plus strong group.

“We sing a wide repertoire of music from classical to folk, sacred, pop and musicals - something for everyone!

“You don’t need to read music, there are no auditions (just a voice check - soprano down to bass), and the enthusiasm to ‘haud a tune’ -and men especially welcome though we have good tenor and bass sections”

For more information contact Paul on 01324 811879.