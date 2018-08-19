Sing out if you fancy joining top Falkirk choir

“Are ye in the mood for singin’?” enquires Falkirk Caledonia Choir’s secretary Paul Cortopassi - as one of the area’s most popular choral ensembles gets set for its new season on Monday, August 27.

Rehearsals run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm (“with a welcome break and blether session in the middle”) at St Andrew’s Primary School in Hawley Road,

Paul says: “If you have been considering joining a choir come along and join our 80-plus strong group.

“We sing a wide repertoire of music from classical to folk, sacred, pop and musicals - something for everyone!

“You don’t need to read music, there are no auditions (just a voice check - soprano down to bass), and the enthusiasm to ‘haud a tune’ -and men especially welcome though we have good tenor and bass sections”

For more information contact Paul on 01324 811879.