Silver success for Falkirk film man Danny

A budding young Falkirk video fanatic could be on his way to becoming the next David Mackenzie after his college team won a silver medal at this year’s WorldSkills UK LIVE contest.

Danny Mulholland (20) is working as a freelance filmmaker while studying at City of Glasgow College, and was in the team which helped the college retain its number one ranking in the prestigious competition.

Danny, who attended Denny High School, said: “We couldn’t quite believe it when we saw our names on the silver medal screen.

“The whole experience was incredible, like taking part in an episode of The Apprentice, and challenged us to make ourselves better at our craft.

“I think we’ve all grown a lot closer as friends and all feel like we can accomplish anything that comes our way.

“I love my teammates to bits and know we’re all going to do amazing things in the future.”

Danny took part in an intensive training programme, putting in many hours of hard work in preparation for the event.

College principal and chief executive Paul Little said: “To be at the top of the WorldSkills league table yet again shows just how well we are doing in preparing our students to be the best in their chosen career”.

The students competed in core disciplines which included digital video production, fine jewellery making, media makeup, body, fashion and photographic makeup, and customer care.

Danny is pictured, right, with team-mates Angus King and Sarah Hunter.