Silent success to shout about for Hippodrome festival

Bo’ness Hippodrome and its annual “HippFest” silent film festival have earned prestigious Silent London Awards.

This year’s awards saw the Falkirk Community Trust’s historic cinema capture a joint silver prize for best silent film venue, while HippFest won bronze in the best silent festival category.

In addition The Informer, screened at HippFest 2017 with live accompaniment by Stephen Horne and Günther Buchwald, won bronze for Best Silent Film Screening with a Small Ensemble.

The Silent London Awards are an annual international poll where the public and industry can nominate their favourite films, venues and festivals each year. This year the poll was split into 12 different categories.

Now in its eighth year, HippFest is Scotland’s only silent film festival and in 2018 will run from March 21 to 25.

The full programme will be announced on February 6.