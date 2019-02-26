Sign up for free tour of Forth Valley Community Focus CIC

The chief executive of Forth Valley Community Focus CIC is inviting members of the public to a free tour of the company’s premises in Falkirk.

Annette Tonner will share her vision for the hub with those who attend on the day and explain the background of the community interest company which she set up in 2015 to provide support for those most in need in the district through a variety of vital services.

The event will also explore the topic of ‘Community Superheroes v Vacant Buildings’.

Places are limited for the tour and can be booked in advance by visiting

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/enterprise-walkabout-falkirk-tickets-55702505694