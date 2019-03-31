Show-stealer Skye is in clover as ‘the Face’

She was last year’s champion, and now she’s the official Face of the Royal Highland Show - after posing for a professional portrait on canvas by artist Wil Freeborn.

Named Skye of Loch Rannoch, she is set to be the most conspicuous cow in all Scotland (any breed) as her image is used in adverts on buses, trams, billboards, social media and TV from tomorrow.

Organisers of the Royal Highland Show thought the cute ginger Highland Cow was the ideal image to promote the prestigious annual competition and exhibition at Ingliston, which this year takes place from June 20 to 23.

Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland chief executive, Alan Laidlaw, said: “The Royal Highland Show is an unrivalled showcase of the best that the Scottish countryside has to offer, from artisanal food and drink to the very latest in agricultural technology - it has it all.

“I am eagerly awaiting the 2019 Show, not least because this year our ‘face’ of the show is Skye, a magnificent example of one of Scotland’s much-loved breeds.”

There’s more on the show - the 179th - at www.royalhighlandshow.org.