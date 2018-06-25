Sharing a Celebration of Hope in Falkirk

Thousands of Christians from across Scotland coverged on Falkirk for the Will Graham Celebration of Hope.

The evangelist’s outreach in Scotland marked the third celebration in three months on three different continents.

Will, the grandson of Dr Billy Graham, the renowned preacher and evangelist who died earlier this year,

Pver 9500 people attended the weekend-long outreach on June 15-17, and more than 700 people responded to the invitation to make a commitment to Christ.

Thousands more, representing dozens of countries around the world, watched the messages via web stream and Facebook Live.

During one of the four services held Will said: “Jesus is different than anyone else in human history. Jesus never sinned. He brought people back to life. He healed on the spot. He restored sight to the blind. And He’s the only One who died for your sins.”

“Jesus Christ isn’t dead. He’s alive today, and He wants to come into your life.”

He was joined on-stage for the Central Scotland Will Graham Celebration of Hope by award-winning Christian artists the Newsboys, The Afters, and Aaron Shust. A special Saturday morning event for children called KidzFest was headlined by Duggie Dug Dug.

Pastor Michael Rollo of Fond Church, who served as the local leader of the effort after being instrumental in inviting Graham to Falkirk, said: “It’s been an awesome weekend. It’s just been fantastic to see all these people coming forward. We believe that people will come to realise that God is alive in Scotland.”

“We believe that the churches will be encouraged through all that has happened this weekend. It’s just been fantastic.”

The Central Scotland Will Graham Celebration of Hope concludes three straight months of events that took Graham to three different continents. He held the Tri-Cities Region Will Graham Celebration in Johnson City, Tennessee in April, and then the Goldfields Celebration with Will Graham in Kalgoorlie, Australia in May. Later this year he will hold multi-day outreaches in Canada and Thailand.