Shakeup of key local rail routes planned for October

The railway line between Larbert and Dunblane will close for several days next month while work to electrify the Stirling, Dunblane and Alloa lines is carried out.

Alternative service arrangements will be in place, with buses replacing trains for some journeys.

The disruption to normal services, from Sunday, October 14 to Monday, October 22, is to prepare the way for the arrival of new electric trains in December.

Customers are advised to leave extra time for travel and plan journeys in advance.

Further information is available at www.scotrail.co.uk/electrification as well as on the ScotRail app.

Routes affected by the changes are:

Glasgow Queen St – Aberdeen services:

Train services operate between Perth and Aberdeen,

Buses replace trains between Falkirk Grahamston and Perth for intermediate stations in both directions.

Express buses operate between Glasgow Queen St and Perth with an hourly service also calling Stirling only.

Glasgow Queen St – Inverness services

Train services operate between Perth and Inverness.

Buses replace trains between Falkirk Grahamston and Perth for intermediate stations in both directions.

Express bus also operates between Glasgow Queen St and Perth with an hourly service also calling Stirling only

Edinburgh – Dunblane / Perth services

Train services from Edinburgh operate between Edinburgh and Larbert.

Buses replace trains between Falkirk Grahamston and Dunblane / Perth, calling at all intermediate stations (note Falkirk Grahamston, Camelon and Larbert are served by both train and bus).

Passenger travelling to stations north of Larbert, should change at Larbert

Train services to Edinburgh start from Falkirk Grahamston.

Buses replace trains between Perth / Dunblane and Falkirk Grahamston, calling at all intermediate stations.

Glasgow Queen St – Stirling/ Alloa / Dunblane services

Train services from Queen St operate between Glasgow Queen St and Falkirk Grahamston.

Buses replace trains between Falkirk Grahamston and Stirling / Alloa / Dunblane, calling all intermediate stations (except Camelon).

Train services to Queen St operate between Larbert (platform 2) and Queen Street. Passengers at stations north of Larbert going to Glasgow Queen St should change at Larbert onto a train service.

Buses replace trains between Dunblane / Alloa / Stirling and Falkirk Grahamston.

Paul Reilly, Network Rail programme manager, said: “This hugely challenging and complex project, which covers 50km of Scotland’s rail network, is another step towards building the best railway Scotland has ever had.

“With new electric trains being introduced in December, the project is reaching a crucial stage and our engineers will be working around the clock.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience these works will cause to some passengers and residents and we are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.”