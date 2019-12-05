SGN engineers reconnect gas for more than 8000 Falkirk district homes

Gas supplies have now been restored to all but a “handful of empty properties” in the Falkirk district.

Gas distributor SGN confirmed this morning its engineers, helped by others from across the UK, had restored gas to more than 8000 homes in the region following Sunday’s fault.

The company posted its final update with regards to the local problem on its website this morning, saying they had been able to reconnect supplies quicker than first anticipated and thanking local residents and local partner organisations for their support and patience.

The statement read: “Over recent days, our engineers have been working tirelessly to restore gas to more than 8,000 homes across the Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir areas of Falkirk.

“We’ve been joined by engineers from across the UK, which has enabled us to reconnect supplies more quickly than we first anticipated.

“There’s now just a handful of empty properties left without gas and we’ll turn on those supplies as soon as the occupier returns.

“We’ve been fantastically supported by local partner organisations and volunteer agencies, including Falkirk Council, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland, who’ve helped us make sure the most vulnerable members of the Falkirk community have stayed safe and well looked after while they’ve been without gas.

“We’re extremely grateful to everyone in Falkirk for your support since Sunday.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.

“We know that it’s been a challenging few days without your gas supply, but we’ve been overwhelmed by the sense of community spirit.”

For those with properties that are not yet reconnected, they are asked to call SGN on 0800 912 1717 when they return so they can turn the gas back on.

The customer information centre which was set up at Camelon Community Centre has now closed, but if anyone has any further questions they are advised to call SGN on 0800 912 1717.

Those affected by the gas supply problem will receive compensation and more information can be found here or on the SGN website.