News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Seven figure fleet investment programme for Denholm Environmental

A world-class name in specialist industrial services, specialist waste management services and process decontamination has announced plans for seven-figure investment in its UK fleet this year.

By Lesley EatonContributor
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST
Denholm Environmental Managing Director, Brian RitchieDenholm Environmental Managing Director, Brian Ritchie
Denholm Environmental Managing Director, Brian Ritchie

Denholm Environmental Limited will invest £1.5 million in significantly expanding its fleet of trucks, tankers and more spread across the company’s four sites including its base in Grangemouth.The move is in response to a significant uptick in business, particularly in the brewing, distilling and utilities sectors where the company continues to carve a growing reputation as a market leader. Waste to energy project maintenance, including anaerobic digestion units, also make up a large portion of UK work whilst overseas energy projects continue to keep the team busy in the likes of South America and the Middle East.With ongoing recruitment across its operations, Denholm Environmental has set its sights on further growth at home and abroad with the fleet investment likely to act as a springboard towards fulfilling ambitious growth plans in the months ahead.Brian Ritchie, managing director, said: “This investment in fleet will allow us to uplevel our service offering across the UK, increasing our capacity and our ability to flex in meeting the needs of a growing client base.”