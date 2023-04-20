Seven figure fleet investment programme for Denholm Environmental

Denholm Environmental Limited will invest £1.5 million in significantly expanding its fleet of trucks, tankers and more spread across the company’s four sites including its base in Grangemouth.The move is in response to a significant uptick in business, particularly in the brewing, distilling and utilities sectors where the company continues to carve a growing reputation as a market leader. Waste to energy project maintenance, including anaerobic digestion units, also make up a large portion of UK work whilst overseas energy projects continue to keep the team busy in the likes of South America and the Middle East.With ongoing recruitment across its operations, Denholm Environmental has set its sights on further growth at home and abroad with the fleet investment likely to act as a springboard towards fulfilling ambitious growth plans in the months ahead.Brian Ritchie, managing director, said: “This investment in fleet will allow us to uplevel our service offering across the UK, increasing our capacity and our ability to flex in meeting the needs of a growing client base.”