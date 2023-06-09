News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended

Setback for developer's plans to bring new housing to Larbert area

A proposal to build multiple new homes in the Larbert area has hit a stumbling block.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST

Heritage Housing lodged an application to construct nine houses on land to the south of Glenbervie Nursery, in Stirling Road, Larbert last August.

Initially set around a proposal for 19 four-bedroom houses, the plans formally submitted reduced that to nine five-bedroom houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal was going to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, the developer withdrew its longstanding application on Thursday, June 8 this year.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Related topics:Larbert