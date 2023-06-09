Setback for developer's plans to bring new housing to Larbert area
A proposal to build multiple new homes in the Larbert area has hit a stumbling block.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
Heritage Housing lodged an application to construct nine houses on land to the south of Glenbervie Nursery, in Stirling Road, Larbert last August.
Initially set around a proposal for 19 four-bedroom houses, the plans formally submitted reduced that to nine five-bedroom houses.
The proposal was going to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, however, the developer withdrew its longstanding application on Thursday, June 8 this year.