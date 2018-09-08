Sense Scotland opens in Falkirk High Street on Tuesday

Donations of goods - and volunteers - are being sought for Sense Scotland’s new Falkirk charity shop, which opens at 49 High Street on Tuesday.

The move is a welcome return to the town for the charity, which previously operated a shop close to the new address.

Manager David Skillen said: “We had a shop here a few years ago so it’s good to be back.

“We hope local people will be supportive of our work. We’re looking for items for the shop. All sales raise much-needed income to support disabled children and adults.

Toys, bric-a-brac, clothes, jewellery, books and other items are needed to fill shelves and raise income for the charity, which works closely with individuals who have communication support needs.

The shop, which will open 9.30am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, will also operate a weekly free pick-up service for large furniture items.

David Skillen added: “We’re also looking for volunteers, who play such an important part within the organisation.

“They help ensure the shop is tidy and attractive, they sort and replace stock and deal with customers and other retail aspects like working the till.”

Skills learned are said to be valuable for personal development as well as being relevant to careers in retail, advertising and business.

Volunteers also have the opportunity to meet lots of people, play an active role in the community and make friends.

All of Sense Scotland’s charity shops have the Revolve quality kitemark, operated by Zero Waste Scotland.

This means customers can be assured of quality re-use goods including furniture and electrical goods, clothes and accessories, and books and toys.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call David on 01324 626564.

For more information on furniture uplift and conditions call the same number.