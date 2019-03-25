Second World War veterans invited on Italian tours of remembrance

Second World War veterans who fought in Italy are being invited to take part in 75th anniversary journeys of remembrance.

The travel arm of the Royal British Legion is looking to take former service personnel who were part of the Italian campaign on tours to either Monte Cassino and Salerno or Monte Cassino and Anzio from May 13-17 this year.

A tour to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is also on offer for those unable to travel overseas from May 9-12. The free trips will give veterans a chance to honour fallen comrades and relatives and carers will also be able to make the trip.

The Italian campaign proved to be a major turning point in World War II but was also one of the hardest fought battle for the allies, who came under heavy artillery fire and at times were knee-deep in mud and snow. Fortunately, in May 1944 the allies prevailed.

Police officers put in headlock during assault

Forth Valley Schools up for top education awards

In pictures: Falkirk managers ranked by win rate

The five-day Italian-based tours will include a service of remembrance at the Cassino War Cemetery plus visits to Anzio War Cemetery, Salerno Commonwealth War Cemetery and the Beach Head War Cemetery.

Veterans heading to the National Memorial Arboretum will take part in a four-day tour staying at the Hilton St Georges Park hotel in Burton-upon-Trent.

The tour will include a service of remembrance as well as visits to Cannock Chase Cemetery and Staffordshire Regiment Museum. To find out more or to sign up, call 01473 660800 or visit www.arenatravel.com/our-holidays/remembrance-travel.