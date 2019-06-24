Second fire takes hold in Denny street in less than 24 hours

Fire crews were called to the same Denny street to tackle a second blaze in less than 24 hours.

A fire again broke out at a building in Broad Street this afternoon before being put out by firefighters.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Broad Street, Denny yesterday afternoon and today

No one is thought to have been injured during the incident.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.42pm on Monday, June 24 to a small fire at a building in Denny.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to the town’s Broad Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building’s roof-space.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and currently remain on the scene working to make the area safe.”

Yesterday we told how a blaze had taken hold at Machan Engineering Ltd at around 4.25pm.

Police had to close the A883 between Denny Cross and Denny High School as emergency services attended the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The incident led to large plumes of smoke covering the Denny area.