Second emergency incident in Camelon

Emergency services were called to a second incident in Camelon this evening.

As police and firefighters were still dealing with a fire at Lemetti’s chippy in the village’s Main Street, colleagues were called out to nearby Mansionhouse Road.

Pictures: Michael Gillen

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all at the scene.

We will bring you more as details become available.

Meanwhile, the westbound A803 has now reopened after the fire at the popular takeaway.

Forth Valley Police confirmed two people had been treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service but did not require hospital treatment.