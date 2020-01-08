Second cyclist hit by car on Carron road in same day

A cyclist was hit by a car in Carron last night — just hours after a woman was injured when a vehicle collided with her bike on the same road.

Police have confirmed the cyclist was struck near West Carron Works in Stenhouse Road shortly after 7pm.

Fortunately they did not sustain serious injuries.

Online reports indicate the cyclist was a man who was treated by an ambulance crew, however, this has not yet been confirmed.

The Falkirk Herald has contacted the Scottish Ambulance Service to request a comment.

Yesterday morning we told how a woman was treated by paramedics following a crash in Stenhouse Road.