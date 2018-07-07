Seaside golf day suits animals charity to a tee

The SSPCA is inviting golf lovers in local firms to sign up for a special Golf Day in North Berwick on September 6.

The fundraising corporate event is being staged at the Archerfield golf club, and is reckoned an ideal networking and team building opportunity.

Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Superintendent Sharon Comrie said: “Businesses can enter teams of four into the event, which will raise much needed funds for Scotland’s animal welfare charity.

“The day starts at 10am with tea, coffee and bacon rolls before a shotgun start to the golf competition.

“It will culminate in a three course dinner and prize giving ceremony, providing a fantastic networking opportunity as well as a great team building day or a unique way to reward employees”.

She added: “As the Scottish SPCA receives no government or lottery funding the support from businesses is vital so that we can continue our life-saving work rescuing Scotland’s animals.”

Linda Rivett, Regional Director at event sponsor Lex Autolease, said: “We recognise that outside funding is critical to the continued success of the Scottish SPCA.

“Supporting the golf event is our way of demonstrating how much we value working in partnership with such a worthwhile cause.”

To book a place email david.webster@scottishspca.org