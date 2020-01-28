Search launched for missing man last seen in Larbert hospital grounds

A man has gone missing from Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Kevin Docherty (43) was last seen leaving the Larbert hospital grounds heading towards the Larbert House area at around 11.10am this morning.

Missing man Kevin Docherty. Picture: Police Scotland on Facebook

Kevin, who lives in Bannockburn in Stirling, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft10, of slight to medium build and has short, dark greying hair and sometimes wears black framed glasses.

When last seen, Kevin was wearing dark jogging bottoms, brown and blue training shoes, a black top and a black jacket. He was possibly wearing a hat.

Anyone who may have seen Kevin since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1213 of January 28, 2020.