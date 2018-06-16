Search is on for owner of stowaway cat

The Scottish SPCA is seeking the owner of an elderly cat after she was found at Bannockburn hiding inside a car’s engine.

Firefighters had to be summoned to extricate the terrified puss, which is now being looked after at an SSPCA centre.

Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kirsty Baird said: “I received a call from the driver of the car after they noticed an unusual noise coming from their engine.

“After they pulled over they spotted the poor cat’s tail poking out under the wheel arch.

“When I arrived she had managed to crawl further into the engine, and it was clear I would need more help to get her safely back out.

“Luckily Dunblane Fire Station were able to help, and the owner of the vehicle was very understanding and patient while we worked together to safely remove the cat.

“Eventually we managed to get hold of Flossy, as she’s affectionately been named by our staff at our Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, and get her over to the vet’s for a once over.

“Despite managing to curl right up by the gearbox area of the car Flossy has escaped unscathed.

“Sadly she isn’t microchipped but we’re sure her owners must be missing her!”

Anyone who recognises Flossy is being urged to contact the SSPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.