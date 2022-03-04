Search for missing Glen Coe walker David Low ends with body find
Police searching for a missing hillwalker have recovered a body.
Rescuers had been scouring the hills for 47-year-old David Low after he failed to return from a walk in Glen coe on Wednesday.
Police Scotland confirmed however that the body of a man had been recovered.
While formal identification has still to take place, the force said that the family of Mr Low, from Bridge of Allan, had been informed.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Both Mr Low’s family and Police Scotland thanked all the volunteer mountain rescue teams and members of the public who had helped in the search.