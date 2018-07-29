Scottish Lib-Dems demand action on A&E waiting times

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has attacked the Scottish Government for failing to meet its own A&E waiting time target “for an entire year”.

The South Queensferry MSP says the target of 95 per cent seen within four hours has not been achieved since the end of July 2017.

He said: “Patients and staff have no reason to have confidence in a government which hasn’t been able to meet its own targets for a year and which, despite near weekly warnings, hasn’t been able to turn this situation around.

“The time for action is now. A year of stalling and failing has to prompt change.

“Staff are pressured, overworked and underpaid. The social care system is under strain and mental health services are horrendously deficient.

“All of this piles more pressure on A&E, either by increasing the number of referrals or by interrupting the flow of patients onwards to other services”.

He added: “The new Health Secretary must make an immediate move to sort it.

“The SNP have had over a decade in charge and these A&E stats show their persistent mismanagement. The ask is simple. Give the NHS and our social care sector the resources it needs.”