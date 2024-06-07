Scottish Greens announce 2024 general election candidates for Falkirk and Grangemouth constituencies
Nariese Whyte has been selected to fight Alloa and Grangemouth, while Rachel Kidd will stand in Falkirk.
They are among a record 44 Scottish Greens candidates at this Westminster election.
Nariese, 23, is a former care worker living in Larbert, who previously studied psychology at Stirling University and was co-founder of the Disabled Stirling Students Society. She said as someone who has lived their whole life in Falkirk, she hopes to bring a local voice to the election run.
She said: “The Scottish Greens have already delivered so much positive change for Alloa and Grangemouth. I’m standing in this election to build on that record of success. The stakes couldn’t be any higher. The climate crisis is getting rapidly worse and the time we have left to tackle it is running out. The Greens have the solutions, and it’s critical that we get behind them before it’s too late.
“While other parties are competing with each other to drop their green pledges and reassure greedy corporations that nothing will really change, only the Scottish Greens are prepared to take the action required to protect our planet and our future.
“At this election we need to vote like our future depends on it. Alloa and Grangemouth deserve an MP who will fight for the kind of transformative measures we need to tackle the climate crisis and eradicate child poverty. The Scottish Greens are proud to give more people than ever the opportunity to vote for our positive vision of a fairer, greener, independent Scotland.”
