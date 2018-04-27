Scottish Government set to announce blitz on junk food ads and promotions

Foods branded as “unhealthy” could soon be banished from TV ads before 9pm, and tough new restrictions on marketing are also planned.

The new ads and marketing regime follows on from the looming UK-wide sugar tax which has already seen, for example, A G Barr, cut the sugar content in its signature Irn Bru soft drink.

The Scottish Goverment says its consulation showed strong support for restrictions on price promotions, and on non-broadcast advertising of foods high in fat, salt and sugar.

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: “Obesity harms people’s health and it is clear we must take decisive action to end our nation’s damaging relationship with junk food.

“The responses to our plans show that people across Scotland agree and want to see strong leadership to support healthier choices by tackling factors that contribute to poor diets, such as the marketing of unhealthy food.

“Our plans for diet and healthy weight will sit alongside complementary strategies also being published this summer addressing other key priorities in improving health and tackling inequality, such as tobacco, physical activity, substance misuse and alcohol.

“Taking a multi-pronged approach will make a real and lasting difference to the country’s health.”

The Government’s new strategy will be set out this summer.