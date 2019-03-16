Scottish Government preparing for threat of no deal Brexit

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has been flagging up a Scottish Government website which aims to provide basic advice on how to deal with a possible no deal Brexit.

With the House of Commons still deadlocked over terms for an 11th hour deal, Prime Minister Theresa May has been trying to gain support for a vote on another revised bid from her notional allies in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

However most political pundits are still freely confessing they have no idea what is likely to happen - although the default legal position is that Britain will leave the EU on March 29 unless either a deal is agreed before then or the EU grants an extension.

Mr MacDonald’s UK parliamentary colleague, Martyn Day, says of the events of the past few days: “To say it has been a strange week at Westminster Would be an understatement.

“(Wednesday) saw the Government defeat itself by whipping against its own motion while several ministers abstained In defiance of a three line whip, while the opposition supported the PM’s motion.

“It concluded with me voting with the PM in support of her own latest motion, while two thirds of her Tory Party voted against.

“Next week holds the prospect of a third vote on the PMs flawed Deal - meantime, I’m glad to be getting home and back into the real world for a couple of days”.

Amgus MacDonald said: “There are only 13 days until the planned #EU exit date of March 29.

“As a responsible government ScotGov are preparing as best they can with the information they have been given”.

The Scottish Government advice page is at mygov.scot/euexit