Scottish Government hands out £244k to repair Falkirk area roads

Falkirk Council is to receive £244,000 from the Scottish Government to help with road repairs following the severe winter weather over the last few months.

The cash is part of a £10 million fund from the government aimed at helping local authorities to repair roads ravaged by the weather.

And the cash comes over and above an additional £500,000 already committed by the local council.

The news has been welcomed by Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “The £244k funding announced by the Scottish Government is welcome and will be used for additional road maintenance including carriageway and footway repairs and resurfacing across the Falkirk Council area.”