Scottish gala premiere date is fixed for Outlaw King

A special premiere of blockbuster movie The Outlaw King - which includes key scenes filmed at Blackness Castle - is to be staged in Edinburgh next month ahead of its official release on November 9.

Starring Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, the movie is the largest ever filmed in Scotland and is widely predicted to generate major new tourism and film industry opportunities.

Blackness is the only Falkirk area location in the film, but features a memorable scene involving an actress being suspended from the battlements in an iron cage.

An entrepreneurial tour venture, Outlaw Tours, has already confirmed it will be one of the locations in its schedule after the release of the movie.

The castle has already seen a substantial surge in visitors from its use in fantasy-history TV soap Outlander, but its new starring role in Scotland’s biggest ever movie has yet to be taken up by any tourism or heritage bodies.

Nearby Linlithgow also stands to benefit as filming also took place at Linlithgow Palace.

Meanwhile Stirling is claimed to have already made £800,000 from its local economy through its links to the film, and civic chiefs have been warmly applauding a likely rerun of the massive tourism surge which followed the launch of Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart”.

Edinburgh, a prime location which also provided extensive technical support, is also expected to cash in.

Rosie Ellison, film manager for Film Edinburgh told The Scotsman newspaper: “Filmmakers regularly tell us that the Edinburgh city region is a ready-made film set, but behind the scenes are a host of services, businesses and residents who help make it happen.

“That Netflix has chosen Edinburgh for the premiere is recognition of the support that they received while filming Outlaw King here.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors who are inspired to visit our city after seeing it shine in the cinema.”

Edinburgh Film Theatre has been touted as likely venue for the premiere, to be attended by Chris Pine and other members of the film’s cast and crew.