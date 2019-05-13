Scottish Fire and Rescue crews battling blaze in Polmont

A total of nine fire appliances sped to a street in Polmont this afternoon to deal with a burning house.

The alarm was raised in Dochart Crescent just after noon and around 40 firefighters were at the scene attempting to extinguish the fire.

A Scottish Fires and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.12pm on Monday, May 13 to reports of a dwelling fire in Polmont. Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to Dochart Crescent where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews remain on scene carrying out dampening down operations.”

There is no information on any casualties at this time.