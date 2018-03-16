Scottish Canals receives WWF Earth Hour award at Falkirk Wheel

The Falkirk Wheel was the backdrop as Scottish Canals was presented with an Earth Hour Public Body runner-up award from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Scottish Canals was recognised for its efforts to tackle climate change and contribution to the global WWF Earth Hour movement,

As part of its support for the annual event, Scottish Canals will join millions of people from 187 countries around the world in switching off its lights for one hour on Saturday, March 24 at 8.30pm.

Lights illuminating the internationally-renowned landmark, as well as those at The Kelpies, will be cut out temporarily to raise awareness of the climate issues facing the planet.

The WWF’s panda mascot visited the world’s only rotating boat lift to hand over the award to Dr Olivia Lassiere, Scottish Canals’ environment manager and Shaun Niven, operations manager at The Falkirk Wheel.

Sam Gardner, acting director of WWF Scotland, said: “We’re delighted that Scottish Canals is taking part in WWF’s Earth Hour.

“It’s an opportunity for us all to demonstrate in a simple way that we care about our planet and the impact climate change is having on people and nature across the world.

“With one in six of the world’s species at risk of extinction from climate change, there has never been a more important time to call for action.”