Scotrail says ‘we’re still getting better’ on times

Scotrail says its train arrival times are continuing to improve, with “more trains than ever before” getting to their destinations on schedule.

It’s the fourth consecutive period in which Scotrail has been able to report improvement.

The rail operator says that across Scotland, 89.8 per cent of ScotRail trains met the rail industry standard public performance measure.

These trains arrived at their destination within 4 minutes and 59 seconds of their timetabled arrival time, having called at all scheduled stations.

It says this means the moving annual average – the rolling performance over the previous 12 months – has improved for the first time this year, and now stands at 87.6 per cent.

You may also be interested in:

Duncan Adams liquidation confirmed – 132 employees made redundant as administrator appointed for troubled Grangemouth firm

Axing registration in Falkirk Council schools is ‘efficiency’ saving

In Pictures: This is what Falkirk looked like in 1966

The latest figures, taking into account new daily services, are also said to mean more trains are arriving less than five minutes lae than in any other four week period since the start of the franchise.

The two incidents said to have most impact on performance over the period were a train fault at Edinburgh Waverley and a signal fault at Haymarket.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance Managing Director, said: “This has been a particularly encouraging period of performance, with the investment we are making in Scotland’s Railway delivering significant improvements for our customers.

“We know that there are still areas where we need to improve, but everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to deliver the service that customers expect and deserve.”