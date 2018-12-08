Scotrail says ‘check your journey’ on new timetable

ScotRail is asking customers to check their journey for any changes ahead of tomorrow’s launch of the new timetable.

The rail operator says it will deliver faster journeys, more seats and more services, but some customers complain changes will make their regular journey much less convenient.

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app.

Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

Key changes include a new half hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston using new Hitachi class 385 trains.

Full details of all changes can be found on the ScotRail website https://www.scotrail.co.uk/time-new-timetables

ScotRail Alliance Managing Director Alex Hynes said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do. Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around.

“This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year.

“The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”