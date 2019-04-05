Scotrail flags up ‘best week’ on Dunblane route since September

Rail passengers using the Edinburgh to Dunblane and other east Scotland routes gained from the best week since September last year, according to Scotrail.

Scotrail says improvements in punctuality during March delivered 89.4 per cent success on the Suburban East sector - said to be a key area of focus for the remedial agreement recently reached with the Scottish Government.

Across Scotland, 88.5 per cent of ScotRail trains met the rail industry standard public performance measure (PPM), arriving at their destination within 4 minutes and 59 seconds of their timetabled arrival time, having called at all scheduled stations.

The improved week of performance is also said to have been the best since the December timetable change for customers across the country.

Meanwhile 99.5 per cent of the required seats on Suburban East are daid to have been delivered.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance Managing Director, said:“Improving the service for our customers is what everyone across the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to deliver.

“it is encouraging that we are delivering improvements in areas where our customers have been most affected in recent months.

“We know that we still need to improve, but I am confident that the investment we are making across Scotland’s Railway will help us to give our customers the service they expect and deserve.”