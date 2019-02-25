ScotRail cancels four trains through Falkirk

Rail passengers through Falkirk are set for disruption today after a number of delays and cancellations.

ScotRail has cancelled two services from Falkirk Grahamston and Glasgow Queen Street, and another two in the opposite direction.

The rail operator says this is due to a shortage of staff.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after lorry crash

Top Falkirk hotel welcomes first apprentice chef in new programme

The 1.35pm train to Glasgow has been cancelled, along with the 2.05pm service, while Edinburgh-bound trains due to be arriving at Falkirk Grahamston at 3.08pm and 3.36pm have also been axed.

It follows further delays this morning which ScotRail says was due to a broken down train.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Some of our services were disrupted earlier this morning after another operator’s train broke down at Haymarket.

“We’re sorry to our customers who were delayed by this incident.”