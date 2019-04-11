Scotrail Alliance raises £130,000 for Scottish Poppy Appeal

A record-breaking £130,000 has been raised by the Scotrail Alliance for the Scottish Poppy Appeal in 2018 – up 25 per cent from the previous year.

The funds were raised through donations from ScotRail customers and providing Poppyscotland with access to retail space in stations.

Five trains had their ScotRail branding replaced with a specially designed logo to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War depicting soldiers charging on the front line above the words ‘Remembrance 100’.

Collection tins were placed at all ScotRail ticket offices, and collectors were welcomed into four of Scotland’s biggest stations – Glasgow Central, Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh Waverley, and Haymarket – in the run-up to Armistice Day 2018.

‘Poppy-up’ shops, which sold Poppyscotland merchandise, also opened at Glasgow Queen Street, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley.

The record-breaking final total of £127,912 is more than double the amount raised in 2016 (£57,892), and up 25 per cent on the previous record set in 2017 (£95,293).

ScotRail Alliance community investment manager Sophie Nightingale said: “It’s fantastic for the ScotRail Alliance to have raised a record £130,000 for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

“The generosity shown by our customers and our people is overwhelming. The vital work Poppyscotland does for our Armed Forces community cannot be understated, and we’re honoured to be able to play a part in that.”

Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising Gordon Michie added: “The 2018 Scottish Poppy Appeal marked the centenary of the end of the First World War and the record total raised by ScotRail is therefore both an incredible achievement and a very fitting tribute.

“It demonstrates that remembering the fallen and supporting those in our Armed Forces community who still need help is as relevant and important today as it was 100 years ago.

“Thanks to the generosity of ScotRail and its customers, Poppyscotland will be able to provide even more vital, life-changing support to the Armed Forces community in the year ahead, and we are extremely grateful for their continued backing.”