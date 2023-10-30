Generous football fans have been thanks by a charity which supports babies and young children in Ukraine.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of Falkirk FC’s match with Alloa on Saturday the Scot Baby Box Appeal was collecting donations from club supporters and Falkirk Football Community Foundation.

There were collection points at all entrances on match day and fans had also been invited to drop off donations at the club shop in the days running up to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity spokesperson Morag Patterson said: “Various items needed for babies and toddlers currently caught in the middle of the Ukraine Russia conflict were donated – nappies, baby wash, etc, as well as a couple of full baby boxes and some gorgeous hand knitted baby clothes. Significant donations had already been gathered the lovely shop team and on match day more appeared.“Bet it was the first time some supporters were seen arriving for a match with nappies and baby formula under one arm and a Falkirk scarf in the other.”

Scot Baby Box volunteers meet Falkirk mascot Fergus the Fox. Pic: Contributed

The Scot Baby Box Appeal has been in operation since February 2022 when the war in the Ukraine started. The aim was to try and gather up to100 baby boxes which all new parents are entitled to from the Scottish Government initiative, refill them with donations and send them out to Ukraine.

It is now a registered charity and over 5000 baby boxes, as well as toddler boxes, medical aid, prams, wheelchairs and generators and so much more out to the people of Ukraine who desperately need it thanks to the generosity of people across Scotland.The main hub is in Coatbridge but the local hub is at Kinnaird in Larbert om a unit near Sainsbury's.

They have also been working alongside Falkirk Council Resettlement Team to help refugees locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot Baby Box Appeal is 100 per cent run by volunteers relying totally on donations. The next truck heads out on December 2.

If you want to donate check out the Facebook page for more details but if you have a spare hour or two the Larbert hub is open Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8pm to receive donations and to organise, sort and pack the boxes.